ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old Berkeley man was charged with murder Friday in a man's shooting death earlier this week.

Jalen Black is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is in custody on a $1 million bail.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, police found 34-year-old Todd Bishop shot in his mother's front yard in the 8000 block of Busieck Avenue in Berkeley.

He was pronounced dead at SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.

Officers said they found shell casings in the driveway of Black's home, at 8010 Busiek Avenue, next door to where Bishop was found.

They searched his home and found a Glock that matched the casings at the scene and in Bishop's body, investigators said.

Later, Black told police he fired the shots, according to court documents.

The city's police force had asked the Major Case Squad to help investigate the killing.