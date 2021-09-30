Suspect charged in fatal Central West End carjacking

ST. LOUIS — The man killed during a carjacking just before noon on Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle has been identified by police as Chen-Hsyong Yang, 72, of Brentwood.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A suspect, Carmain Milton, 47, was in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, charging documents say.

Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run just before noon and found Yang suffering “severe trauma” to his body, according to police. According to investigators, Yang was robbed of his Honda Element at gunpoint, and then the suspect hit Yang with the car while fleeing the scene.

Police found the stolen car not long after. Milton was arrested in the 4100 block of East Prairie Avenue in the Fairground neighborhood after a chase on foot.

Michelle Woodling, a police spokeswoman, said police found the Honda based on a description broadcast among responding officers. Woodling said in an email that “it was incredible police work that resulted from excellent teamwork.”

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.