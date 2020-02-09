Suspect charged in north St. Louis County double shooting

Updated at 7:30 p.m. with a suspect charged.
GLASGOW VILLAGE — Police have charged a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old woman on Sunday morning.
Gino Branch, 41, of the 6300 block of Chatham Avenue in Wellston has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of domestic assault in the first degree, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
Police responding to a call in the 10200 block of Valley Drive about 8:30 a.m. found two female victims who had been shot, according to a press release.
One of the victims, a woman in a relationship with the suspect who has children with him, was taken to a hospital. Her 17-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, police said.
Police say that Branch shot the two victims and then threw the shell casings in the trash. He then told two 6-year-old children, who were home at the time of the shooting, to put their coats on and get in the car with him. He drove to Valley Park, where he allegedly threw the gun into a dumpster. Branch then drove to a convenience store in Troy, Illinois, to a convenience store, where he stated he killed two people in north St. Louis County.
Branch is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.
Police said that anyone with information can call the county police department at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous, to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
The area where the shooting happened is in an unincorporated part of North St. Louis County called Glasgow Village. The area is patrolled by St. Louis County police officers as part of the 1st Precinct.