Suspect crashes into Cahokia police car during burglary chase

SWANSEA — Chases with suspects in a Swansea home burglary Sunday afternoon included police using a stun gun to detain one man and officers converging on a stolen vehicle that then hit a Cahokia police car, police said.

The series of events unfolded when neighbors saw a group of men carrying items out of a nearby home on Caseyville Avenue in Swansea just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, the men sped off in a vehicle, nearly striking a police car head-on, Swansea police Chief Steve Johnson said in a statement.

The officer pursued the car into Belleville and then into East St. Louis before the car crashed into a field, police said. Two people ran from the vehicle. A Swansea officer used a Taser to stun one of the suspects and arrest him, Johnson said. The man was armed with a loaded pistol and had a juvenile warrant for his arrest connected to a burglary, Johnson said. The car was also a stolen vehicle, Johnson said.

Police were also able to track a Chevy Equinox stolen from the home Sunday using OnStar GPS to Cahokia. Cahokia police converged on the car, which began to drive off. The Chevy hit a Cahokia police vehicle, Johnson said. OnStar then turned off the car. Four people ran from the vehicle, police said.