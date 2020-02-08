Suspect dead, officer injured in Cuba, Missouri, shooting

CUBA — A man was killed and a Cuba police officer was wounded following a confrontation Saturday afternoon.

According to Cuba police, an officer was called to a residence for a domestic disturbance at around 1:30 p.m. The officer entered the house and was shot in the leg by a male subject. The officer returned fire, striking the subject, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was taken by helicopter to receive medical attention for his wound, which is not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the names of the dead man or the officer, but said the officer has been on the force for four years.

Cuba is in Crawford County, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.