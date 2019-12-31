Suspect fatally shot in altercation with police at Chesterfield outlet mall

CHESTERFIELD — A police officer has shot and killed a suspect following an altercation Tuesday in the parking lot of an outlet mall in Chesterfield adjacent to Highway 40, authorities said.

Chesterfield police on Twitter asked that people avoid the area as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Chesterfied police Sgt. Keith Rider said a call was made around 1 p.m. about a suspicious person. Responding officers came across four suspects who got into a car that previously was reported stolen, Rider said.

The car moved forward and struck an officer who was thrown onto the hood, he said. That officer fired at the driver, killing him. The three other suspects were taken into custody, Rider said.

The officer was transported to a hospital to be evaluated. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The parking lot, which faces Highway 40 (Interstate 64), was blocked off by police. The main shopping area at the mall did not appear to be disrupted.

The shooting drew a heavy police presence in an area outside the entrance to the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.