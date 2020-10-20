Suspect flees after Moline Acres police officer fires gun

MOLINE ACRES — A man was on the run Tuesday after being shot at by a Moline Acres officer, police said, adding that they did not know if he was wounded.

Police said he was wanted for a violent felony, but they did not identify the suspect or indicate what the felony was.

A Moline Acres officer saw the suspect about 4 p.m. in the 9800 block of Monarch Drive, according to a news release from St. Louis County police.

Police said he resisted arrest. During that encounter, the officer saw that he had a gun, so the officer fired, police said. The man then dropped a gun and ran, police said.

Police have not said how many times the officer fired his gun. The involved officer is 43, and has 15 years of law enforcement experience. Police said the officer suffered an ankle injury during the encounter.

