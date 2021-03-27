Suspect found shot to death in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue, St. Louis police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was listed on the police report as a suspect in the 6:15 p.m. shooting.

Four other people — two women, ages 21 and 54, and two men, ages 47 and 63 — were listed as victims. None of them were injured.

Police offered no information about how the shooting occurred.

Police said they were called to a shooting and found the man in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred in the Dutchtown neighborhood, where reported crime is up nearly 7 percent from the same six-month period the previous year.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.