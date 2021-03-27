 Skip to main content
Suspect found shot to death in St. Louis, police say
Suspect found shot to death in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a shooting Friday evening in the 4000 block of Hydraulic Avenue, St. Louis police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was listed on the police report as a suspect in the 6:15 p.m. shooting.

Four other people — two women, ages 21 and 54, and two men, ages 47 and 63 — were listed as victims. None of them were injured.

Police offered no information about how the shooting occurred.

Police said they were called to a shooting and found the man in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

The shooting occurred in the Dutchtown neighborhood, where reported crime is up nearly 7 percent from the same six-month period the previous year.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers online or at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

