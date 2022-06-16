Suspect in Alton beheading heard voices; family says they couldn’t get him help

ALTON — DeUndreá S. Holloway Jr., who is accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend, had mental issues so severe he heard voices for years and his family felt powerless to get him help, his stepfather and mother said in interviews Thursday.

One of the voices in his head was "Ruth," who was menacing and fed Holloway's paranoia, said Holloway's family, who acknowledge that what he is accused of doing was evil.

"He has three voices who speak to him. One is Ruth, and that one is bad," Holloway's stepfather, Christopher J. Hawk, told the Post-Dispatch. "She tells him who he can and can't trust. She tells him bad things."

Hawk, a letter carrier from Litchfield, Illinois, said the family is devastated by the accusations and wants to apologize to the victim's family. Holloway, 22, is charged with beheading Liese Dodd and causing the death of Dodd's unborn child, a girl, last Thursday at Dodd's Alton home.

Holloway, whose family called him Dee, came to his mother's home on South Jefferson Street in Litchfield the day of the crime to clean himself up afterward, dousing himself in bleach and dumping his clothes in a trash bin, Hawk said. He also cut off his dreadlocks. Police raided the family's home last Thursday night.

Authorities haven't provided a motive for the murders nor confirmed that Holloway was the biological father of the unborn child. Holloway's mother, Carla Hawk, said she was led to believe her son was the father. Holloway shared photos of the sonogram with relatives and seemed excited.

Christopher Hawk took to YouTube early Thursday, at his wife's blessing, to post a nine-minute video, offering condolences to Dodd's family and talking about Holloway's life.

"I cannot imagine what you must be going through," Hawk told the Dodd family in the video. "I'm not going to deny that what happened was an extreme act of evil. It was. I don't know how else to explain it. It was an act of evil."

Hawk added, "Over here, we are ashamed. His mom, his sister. We're all shocked. We knew he was capable of violence but we never saw this."

Holloway was an on-again, off-again boyfriend to Dodd, police said. Court documents say he cut off Dodd's head and tossed it into a trash bin. He is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Carla Hawk told the Post-Dispatch that she wanted the world to know that her son was not a monster, as the police chief of Alton described.

"We have been trying to get him help for years, but have been denied because the system says we can't force a person of (his) age to get help," she said.

"We never stopped fighting," she added. "What has happened to our son is horrific and could have been prevented if the system would have put him in a facility to get on medication and learn how to use coping skills properly and learn how to identify when something is triggering for him."

About three years ago, Holloway was convicted of robbing a friend before a drug buy. Holloway was put on probation and ordered to pay $900 restitution in Macoupin County. About that time, the family noticed changes in his personality, Christopher Hawk said.

"He would sit on a couch and rock back and forth, moaning and talking to people who weren't there," he said. "He would slap himself in the face."

The family tried to get him help at a mental health facility. In his video, Christopher Hawk spoke about his family's frustration. "As far as longer term mental care, we were always told that, 'We can't hold them unless they've done something.' And now he's being held because he's done something. Our system fails people with mental problems."

Christopher Hawk said Holloway refused to take his medication. Carla Hawk got a temporary restraining order against her son a year ago when he threatened to kill his mother and sister, but his mother's concerns subsided a week later and she didn't renew the restraining order.

Holloway had his mail delivered to his mother's home in Litchfield but didn't spend much time there. When he would stop by to retrieve his mail, he sometimes would leave Dodd in the car to wait and never introduced her to his family.

Holloway had a job at Burger King a few years ago but quit after hearing voices, Christopher Hawk added. "He was mostly unemployed and transient," he said.

Carla and Christopher Hawk are religious, and scripture painted on a piece of paper is visible in the video. Christopher Hawk is wearing a Cardinals baseball hat. Behind him are family photos, including one of Holloway on the basketball court in high school.

"This is the Dee that we knew," Christopher Hawk said. "They're old pictures but they show that there is a human there. A human does exist. He's not a monster. What he did was savage, what he did was monstrous. He's not a monster."

Carla Hawk works at a foster care facility in Illinois. She said she wonders if Holloway wasn't the father of the baby after all, and that maybe Dodd shared that news and sparked his rage. She hasn't talked with her son since his arrest and doesn't know what happened, she said. A few years ago, another girlfriend of Holloway told him that he wasn't the father of the child she was expecting, Carla Hawk recalled. "He was very upset and crying."

Expecting her first child

Dodd was killed in her apartment last week in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in Alton. She was nearly eight months pregnant. The baby girl was due July 27, according to Dodd's online baby registry. Her wish list included a pink princess crib sheet. The family was planning a baby shower at the end of this month.

"She was great, always willing to help, very outgoing and friendly," said Brooke Carney, a friend of Dodd's family and who is engaged to Dodd's older sister.

"She was ecstatic" about being pregnant, Carney said. "She was getting all the stuff together. Everyone was looking forward to it. She was toying with names."

Dodd was a graduate of Jerseyville High School and was hoping to go into the medical field like her mother, who is a nurse. "Her mom was her rock star," Carney said. "She looked up to her mom."

Carney has set up a fund to help Dodd's mother, Heidi Noel, and sister, Shelbi Dodd, with funeral expenses and other living expenses to help when they take time away from work. Any donations in excess of what the family needs will be redirected to animal shelter and domestic violence resources, Carney said.

Carney said talking about what happened to Dodd is too hard for her right now. Dodd's family, in the Jerseyville area, is a tight-knit group struggling to cope with the horrific crime, she said.

"It's just unreal," Carney said.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville and as of Thursday were incomplete.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.