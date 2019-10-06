BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — Within 12 hours of a homicide Saturday night, Bellefontaine Neighbors police had their suspect and a confession, according to the police chief.
Police say a man was fatally shot at 10 p.m. on a street in the 9400 block of Duenke Drive during a suspected drug deal, according to Chief Jeremy Ihler.
The suspect then turned himself in to police at about 2:30 a.m., and had confessed to his involvement by about 6 a.m., Ihler said.
"We are in the process of finalizing everything to go apply for warrants with the prosecutor's office," Ihler said.
Police have not yet released information about the victim's identity, pending notification of next-of-kin. The suspect's identity will not be released until his has been charged with a crime.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.