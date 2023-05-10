ST. LOUIS — Police arrested one of two gun-wielding people caught on camera during a double shooting at a crowded holiday celebration this past weekend in south St. Louis, but the 33-year-old woman was released Wednesday afternoon after the prosecutor's office refused charges against her.

Investigators on Wednesday applied for two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A police spokesperson said the Circuit Attorney's Office refused the charges because of a "lack of evidence" and a shooting victim refusing to cooperate.

Allison Hawk, spokesperson for Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, could not provide additional details.

"We are working closely with police on this on-going investigation," she wrote in a statement. "We cannot comment further at this time."

Police spokesperson Sgt. Charles Wall said the department could not release more information about the case because it's ongoing. There is still a second suspect in the case, pictured with the woman in the photos, who investigators have identified but not arrested.

The photos, released by investigators Monday, show two suspects in a shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a fight broke out on a street packed with revelers for an annual Cinco de Mayo festival.

Police said they found a man and a woman, both 25, shot in the legs in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street after the incident. Neither of their injuries are life-threatening.

That block is home to Earthbound Beer and just next to Yaquis on Cherokee.

"Both tips coming from the public as well as the media attention associated with the photos assisted greatly in this investigation," Wall said Wednesday.

The shootings were just one of several in a 72-hour period this weekend where at least 11 people were shot, five of whom died.

The night before this shooting, on Friday, two people had been shot and killed at a bar about a block away.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones released a statement Sunday attributing the violence to interpersonal conflicts that escalated due to the wide proliferation of guns in the city.

“The city of St Louis will continue to use every tool available to us to make our communities safer, but our families urgently need action with gun safety laws at the state and federal levels,” she said in that statement.

The mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about the city prosecutor declining to file charges.