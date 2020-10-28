Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Jefferson County

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with a suspect in custody.

HIGH RIDGE — Sheriff's deputies and SWAT team members have apprehended a person who authorities say robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Jefferson County and then fled about nine miles away where shots were fired near an apartment complex.

It wasn't clear if the suspect or law enforcement personnel fired the shots.

The suspect robbed a bank off Highway 21, according to Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell. Deputies chased the suspect north to High Ridge in the area of the Walden Pond Apartments off Highway 30, where a manhunt ensued.

No other information was immediately available from authorities.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.