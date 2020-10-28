Suspect in custody after bank robbery, police chase in Jefferson County

UPDATED at 1 p.m. Wednesday with additional information from authorities.

HIGH RIDGE — Sheriff's deputies and SWAT team members have apprehended a person who authorities say robbed a bank Wednesday morning in Jefferson County and then fled about nine miles away where shots were fired near an apartment complex.

After his car was disabled by spike strips, the suspect fired over his shoulder at a deputy who was chasing him on foot, Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said. The deputy returned fire, but Bissell said he didn't know how many shots had been fired by either man. No one, including bystanders, was hit.

The suspect then unsuccessfully tried to get into one of the upper-floor apartments before forcing a woman into an apartment on a lower floor and barricading himself inside, Bissell said. The woman alerted deputies to the suspect's presence during their search, and they entered the apartment and took him into custody without further incident, Bissell said.

The incident started just before 10 a.m. with the robbery of the First State Community Bank in the 4500 block of Old State Route 21, Bissell said.