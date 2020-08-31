 Skip to main content
Suspect in custody after child dies in hit-and-run in Godfrey
Police were searching for this silver or gray GMC Sierra they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday in Godfrey. A suspect was in custody by 7 p.m. Monday. 

 Via Madison County Sheriff's Office

GODFREY — A 3-year-old child died Monday after being hit by a truck in Godfrey, police said. The driver of the truck pulled over briefly before leaving the scene, police said. 

The driver of the truck was found and detained a few hours after the incident, according to a representative of Madison County Sheriff's Office, who declined to give further information. 

Police responded about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a crash at Pine Grove Lane and West Delmar Avenue, said Capt. Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Previously, police were looking for the driver of the vehicle,  a silver or gray GMC Sierra, sometime between a 2007 and 2013 model that also had front end damage.

Updated at 7:30 p.m. Monday to reflect a suspect is in custody. 

