Suspect in custody after child dies in hit-and-run in Godfrey

GODFREY — A 3-year-old child died Monday after being hit by a truck in Godfrey, police said. The driver of the truck pulled over briefly before leaving the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck was found and detained a few hours after the incident, according to a representative of Madison County Sheriff's Office, who declined to give further information.

Police responded about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a crash at Pine Grove Lane and West Delmar Avenue, said Capt. Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Previously, police were looking for the driver of the vehicle, a silver or gray GMC Sierra, sometime between a 2007 and 2013 model that also had front end damage.

Updated at 7:30 p.m. Monday to reflect a suspect is in custody.