Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing in Webster Groves

A suspect was arrested and charged after a fatal stabbing in Webster Groves early Saturday morning.

Ryne Dobson, 21, was arrested at the scene of the incident on the 800 block of Newport Avenue, Webster Groves police announced Saturday evening in a press release.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the location for a report of ongoing domestic violence, and discovered a deceased victim with multiple stab wounds.

Dobson was immediately arrested and faces felony charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $1 million.

No additional information from police was immediately available.

