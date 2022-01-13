Suspect in custody after Florissant man found dead in North County

Updated Thursday night with details on the victim and the arrest of a suspect.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A North County man has been charged in a fatal shooting in which the victim was not discovered until the next day in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road.

Corey Dukes, 42, of Florissant, was found dead after officers with the North County Precinct responded about 7:25 a.m. Thursday to a report of a "person down." Dukes had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said in a statement.

Monquell Shivers, 46, of unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, court documents show.

After Dukes' body was discovered, investigators learned that a suspect had been taken into custody hours earlier who witnesses said fired shots at the victim from a nearby bar sometime around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A firearm was found near Dukes' body, and ammunition that matched the gun was found in the bar, police said.

The body was found near the border of Jennings, Bellefontaine Neighbors and north St. Louis.

Shivers is in custody; bail has been set at $300,000, cash only.