Suspect in custody after home invasion in Glendale

Updated Thursday afternoon with details from police.

GLENDALE — Kirkwood police were called to an area near North Glendale Elementary School around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after a home invasion nearby, authorities said.

Kirkwood police said a resident in the 600 block of Brownell Avenue fled to a neighbor’s house and called police to report the home invasion about 12:40 p.m. The resident was able to provide a description of the suspect, who had at least one handgun. The resident was not injured.

Witnesses said the suspect ran in the direction of the elementary school, which is about one block north of Brownell, at 765 North Sappington Road. The school was placed on lockdown. Multiple police officers were seen posted along numerous streets in an area north of the school and later were walking in the area with at least one police dog.

On Thursday, Kirkwood Officer Gary Baldridge announced the teenage suspect was identified and the 17-year-old's father brought him to the police department where he surrendered himself.

The teenager was arrested and taken to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

Baldridge said investigators determined this was not a random act and the case was turned over to the St. Louis County Family Courts.

A spokesperson for Kirkwood School District, which includes North Glendale Elementary, said everyone at the school was safe. “Precautionary measures” were taken there and at the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center, at 100 Sappington Road.

Those at both sites were asked to remain inside for a period of time, the spokesperson said. The school’s resource officer was in the building and initiated the lockdown, police said.

North Glendale school had already dismissed for the day, although some students and staff remained. Wednesday was the last day of student attendance in the district.

A U.S. Postal Service worker in the area at the time said she had been delivering mail on Queen Anne Place, a few blocks north of the school when she saw a man walking with a handgun in each hand. She said she got into her vehicle and drove off.

“He walked right past me like he was zoned out,” Postal Service worker Jasmine Johnson said. “You don’t hear this stuff in Kirkwood.”

The incident comes just days after Nipher Middle School, also part of the Kirkwood School District, was briefly placed on lockdown Monday morning after a shooting at a nearby residence in the 700 block of Angenette Avenue.

Wednesday’s incident near North Glendale also occurred one day after a fatal shooting at an elementary school in Texas.

Dana Rieck of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.