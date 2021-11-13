Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Collinsville home

Updated at 10:45 a.m. Saturday to reflect that suspect is in custody.

COLLINSVILLE — A man is in custody Saturday morning after a 67-year-old Collinsville woman was found dead in her home one day earlier.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested in St. Louis.

The victim was identified Friday as Robin M. Mendez. She was found dead with "evidence of trauma" around 3:45 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive.

Police on Friday said the suspect and Mendez knew each other and that the suspect was driving Mendez's car.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect because he was not been charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.