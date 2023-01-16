Suspect in custody following double shooting in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Police on Sunday arrested a 41-year-old St. Louis man and alleged he killed two people in Pacific earlier this month.

Following a car chase in St. Louis, police arrested Timothy Kalter. Franklin County prosecutors accused Kalter of shooting Ronald Cline, 39, and 34-year-old Leslie Barstow around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

Cline was shot dead, and Barstow died later at a hospital. Both are from Pacific.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Kalter is suspected of shooting the victims as he was sitting in the backseat of their car in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Drive, north of Pacific. The motive is believed to be robbery, Pelton said.

Kalter may have been involved in another police pursuit on Friday in Villa Ridge, west of Pacific, the sheriff said.

Kalter was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.