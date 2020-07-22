Suspect in custody following double shooting that left one person dead at St. Louis Galleria

Updated at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday with suspect in custody.

An 18-year-old is in custody Wednesday night after a double shooting that left one person dead at the St. Louis Galleria shopping center.

The suspect was taken into police custody without incident, said St. Louis County police spokesperson Ben Granda.

The man who died was in his early 20s, Granda said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man’s age wasn’t immediately known. That victim was taken to a hospital .

Police said each man had been struck at least once by gunfire.

Granda said the shooting, which happened about 12:30 p.m., followed an altercation between two groups on the second floor at the north end of the mall. Three to four people then fled, possibly through the Dillard’s store, he said.

The shooting closed the mall, trapping some employees and shoppers in stores during a lock down.

About 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice. Police also asked people to avoid the area.