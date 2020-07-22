Suspect in custody following double shooting that left one person dead at St. Louis Galleria

Updated at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday with suspect in custody.
An 18-year-old is in custody Wednesday night after a double shooting that left one person dead at the St. Louis Galleria shopping center.
The suspect was taken into police custody without incident, said St. Louis County police spokesperson Ben Granda.
The man who died was in his early 20s, Granda said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man’s age wasn’t immediately known. That victim was taken to a hospital .
Police said each man had been struck at least once by gunfire.
Granda said the shooting, which happened about 12:30 p.m., followed an altercation between two groups on the second floor at the north end of the mall. Three to four people then fled, possibly through the Dillard’s store, he said.
The shooting closed the mall, trapping some employees and shoppers in stores during a lock down.
About 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice. Police also asked people to avoid the area.
In bystanders’ videos after the shooting, a body can be seen at the bottom of the escalator at the north end of the mall. Police officers were helping another person who was sitting against a wall.
About 1:30 p.m., roughly a half-dozen officers were searching a neighborhood north of the mall, using a police dog.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information about that person or the shooting to call 636-529-8210 or report anonymously via St. Louis CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
The incident didn’t immediately affect shoppers elsewhere. Jennifer Kanzler was picking up food from California Pizza Kitchen at about 12:45 p.m. when she saw roughly 20 police vehicles rushing to the north end of the mall. She told the Post-Dispatch that “there was really no panic or chaos at all” at the central portion of the mall, and she didn’t know anything had happened until she was leaving the mall and her mother called.
A Post-Dispatch reporter and photographers spotted officers and patrol cars from 17 law enforcement agencies, including Chesterfield, Glendale, Brentwood, Frontenac, Richmond Heights, Webster Groves and the Missouri State Highway Patrol outside the shopping center on the Clayton Road side.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell called the incident a “tragic” combination of “senseless violence” and readily available guns.
A mall spokeswoman said in an email: “We are disheartened and angered by the senseless incident that occurred in our shopping center this afternoon.” She referred further questions to police.
David Carson, Christian Gooden, Rachel Rice and Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.