Suspect in custody following St. Louis hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say an SUV struck a 5-year-old girl Monday night in north St. Louis who later died.

Police say the woman's GMC Envoy hit Demyhia Bates about 7:30 p.m. near an intersection in the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue. The girl lived in that block in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, police said.

The driver fled the scene and EMS transported the child to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

St. Louis police had located both the SUV and its driver by Tuesday morning. Authorities have not identified the woman.

Erin Heffernan Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.