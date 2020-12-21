Suspect in custody in fatal convenience store shooting in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD — A suspect is in custody in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Smart Mart convenience store at 6811 Howdershell Road in Hazelwood.

Officers arrived to find a man on the floor of the store, police said. He died at a hospital. Police have not yet identified the victim.

One man was taken into custody and charges will be sought Monday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.