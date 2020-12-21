 Skip to main content
Suspect in custody in fatal convenience store shooting in Hazelwood
HAZELWOOD — A suspect is in custody in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Smart Mart convenience store at 6811 Howdershell Road in Hazelwood.

Officers arrived to find a man on the floor of the store, police said. He died at a hospital. Police have not yet identified the victim.

One man was taken into custody and charges will be sought Monday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000.

