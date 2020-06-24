Suspect in deadly Applebee's shooting caused alarm with his behavior, St. John chief says

CLAYTON — The man charged in a deadly shooting at an Applebee's restaurant in northwest St. Louis County was acting "strange" in a way that caused alarm and said something akin to "things are about to get real" before opening fire, a police chief said Wednesday.
The gunman, identified by authorities as 28-year-old Courtney Demond Washington, shot two women in one booth at the Applebee's in St. John and then walked to the other side of the restaurant where he shot a 20-year-old off-duty Kinloch firefighter, St. John police Chief Robert Connell said at a news conference.
Washington then calmly left the restaurant Monday night and got into a vehicle that was not his own, drove to his own car and then traveled to St. Ann, where he lived, Connell said. He was taken into custody in St. Ann early Tuesday morning.
It's not clear what prompted Washington to fire on the women and he had no apparent connection to them, authorities said.
Witnesses had reported hearing five shots, Connell said, but only three shell casings were found at the scene.
Washington was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday.
He was eating near Kimberly Ratliff-Penton and Lakesha Finch when he left to retrieve a handgun from outside, Connell said. When he came back he shot Ratliff-Penton, killing her, and wounded Finch. He then walked over to a booth where Arlydia Bufford was eating with colleagues and shot her.
Connell said it appeared Bufford raised her arms in an effort to protect herself because a bullet traveled through both her forearms before striking her in the head. She was in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday. Finch's condition was not clear.
Washington was also charged with two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell also spoke at the news conference and said he has frequently eaten at the restaurant over the years.
"That scene was nothing less than horrifying," he said.
Connell said the call initially came in as an active shooter and two St. John officers responded to the scene within 30 seconds. More than a dozen area officers arrived with a minute and a half, he said, securing the scene and giving prompt medical attention to the wounded.
Kinloch fire Chief Kevin Stewart said at the news conference that Bufford is a fighter. He had earlier described her as "a very bright young lady, and brings a passion to public service and firefighting."
“What can we do to do things better?" he asked Wednesday. "Violence is not the answer. Put your guns down, love your neighbor.”
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.