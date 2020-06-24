Suspect in deadly Applebee's shooting caused alarm with his behavior, St. John chief says

He was eating near Kimberly Ratliff-Penton and Lakesha Finch when he left to retrieve a handgun from outside, Connell said. When he came back he shot Ratliff-Penton, killing her, and wounded Finch. He then walked over to a booth where Arlydia Bufford was eating with colleagues and shot her.

Connell said it appeared Bufford raised her arms in an effort to protect herself because a bullet traveled through both her forearms before striking her in the head. She was in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday. Finch's condition was not clear.

Washington was also charged with two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell also spoke at the news conference and said he has frequently eaten at the restaurant over the years.

"That scene was nothing less than horrifying," he said.

Connell said the call initially came in as an active shooter and two St. John officers responded to the scene within 30 seconds. More than a dozen area officers arrived with a minute and a half, he said, securing the scene and giving prompt medical attention to the wounded.