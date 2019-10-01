ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman who police say shoplifted from a Menards and ran over a store employee with her car last week is in police custody.
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged Debbie Penn, 31, of west St. Louis County, with one count each of robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action, stealing, and assault in the fourth degree. Penn was being held with her bail set at $250,000.
The attack happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Menards at 14161 Manchester Road, which is near Ballwin but in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Penn, of the 11300 block of Momarte Lane, was with children when she was seen leaving the store with a cart full of shoplifted items, police said. A man who was shopping there approached Penn as she got into her car, police said.
Penn saw the man take a photograph of her vehicle; she confronted him, grabbing the phone from his hand and scratching his face, police said.
A Menards worker, Michelle Arthur, 49, stood in front of Penn's car to prevent her from leaving the parking lot, police said. Penn got into her car and "drove straight into" Arthur.
Arthur landed on top of the car and Penn drove away quickly, throwing Arthur off the vehicle, police said.
Arthur was hospitalized with a head injury. As of Friday, she was in critical but stable condition, Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said.