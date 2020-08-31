Suspect in shooting death of St. Louis officer recently skipped court in Florida assault case

Bohannon, 29, had been with St. Louis police nearly four years. He was shot in the head Saturday while responding to a call for a shooting in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The gunman had forced his way into a home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street, ordered the couple who lived there to leave and fired shots at responding officers. A St. Louis officer who was shot in the leg has been treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities haven't said why they think the gunman opened fire. After an hours-long standoff during which police deployed tear gas canisters into the home, Kinworthy was taken into custody. The St. Louis circuit attorney's office said Monday that the case was still being investigated and that charges were imminent.

Authorities haven't said how Kinworthy got to St. Louis or when he arrived. He has lived in Palm Bay and Satellite Beach, towns in Florida not far from Cape Canaveral, but has ties to the St. Louis area. A relative in Owensville, Missouri, told the Post-Dispatch that the family declined comment.

The Missouri Department of Corrections' Garry Brix said Kinworthy was sent to a Missouri prison in December 1996 in a drug case out of St. Louis County. He was paroled nine months later.