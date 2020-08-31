Suspect in shooting death of St. Louis officer recently skipped court in Florida assault case

ST. LOUIS — The man suspected of fatally shooting a St. Louis policeman on Saturday is a 43-year-old Florida convict who skipped a court date there in August in a sexual battery and kidnapping case.
Thomas James Kinworthy Jr. was being held Monday in the St. Louis city jail. He was arrested on suspicion of killing St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, but Kinworthy hadn't been charged as of Monday afternoon.
Days ago, in east-central Florida, a bench warrant was issued in Brevard County when Kinworthy skipped a court date in the sexual battery and kidnapping case. Police say last year a masked Kinworthy bound a man and assaulted him. He also faces charges of being a felon with weapons. Earlier this year, police searching his car found the mask and also seven or eight guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, authorities said.
"It is unfortunate someone as violent as him was able to get out of the court system and travel to St. Louis and take someone's life," Brevard County sheriff's spokesman Tod Goodyear said. "Our hearts go out to the families of the officers, particularly the officer who was killed."
The Post-Dispatch does not normally identify a suspect who hasn't been charged, but is naming Kinworthy after a St. Louis police organization publicly identified him as the suspect in Bohannon's death. The Ethical Society of Police took to social media Monday to name Kinworthy.
Bohannon, 29, had been with St. Louis police nearly four years. He was shot in the head Saturday while responding to a call for a shooting in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The gunman had forced his way into a home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street, ordered the couple who lived there to leave and fired shots at responding officers. A St. Louis officer who was shot in the leg has been treated and released from the hospital.
Authorities haven't said why they think the gunman opened fire. After an hours-long standoff during which police deployed tear gas canisters into the home, Kinworthy was taken into custody. The St. Louis circuit attorney's office said Monday that the case was still being investigated and that charges were imminent.
Authorities haven't said how Kinworthy got to St. Louis or when he arrived. He has lived in Palm Bay and Satellite Beach, towns in Florida not far from Cape Canaveral, but has ties to the St. Louis area. A relative in Owensville, Missouri, told the Post-Dispatch that the family declined comment.
The Missouri Department of Corrections' Garry Brix said Kinworthy was sent to a Missouri prison in December 1996 in a drug case out of St. Louis County. He was paroled nine months later.
After that, he ended up in Florida where, at the age of 21, Kinworthy was charged with attempted murder after police say he shot and disfigured a man in a road-rage incident in Cocoa, Florida. The victim lost three fingers in the shooting. The victim told police that Kinworthy and others made fun of his Ford Mustang. Kinworthy fired a shot and the victim rammed the car Kinworthy was in.
He has another arrest on a charge of indecent exposure in 2009. He exposed himself to an undercover officer, authorities said.
Kinworthy used to own a pressure-cleaning company that went out of business, and later told court officials he worked in lawn care, Goodyear said.
Authorities in Florida normally would seek extradition to have Kinworthy returned there to stand trial on the assault and weapons charges. Prosecutors in Brevard County are aware that Kinworthy is a suspect in an officer's murder, a case that would take priority. Kinworthy is considered a fugitive in Florida, said Todd Brown, a spokesman for the state prosecutor's office in Brevard County.
"Our office stands prepared to assist the authorities in St. Louis in any way possible," Brown said in an email. "To the extent that our efforts do not interfere with the Missouri cases, we will also aggressively seek to prosecute Officer Bohannon’s killer, regardless of how long it may take, and hold him accountable for the felony crimes for which he was sought in Florida."
In the sexual battery case in Florida, the male victim told officers that Kinworthy woke him on Aug. 30, 2019, dragged him into the kitchen and tied his hands with flexible wire, court documents said. Kinworthy began choking the man and sexually assaulted him, police allege. He was released from jail on his own recognizance. Officers searched his car in January and found a bevy of weapons and ammunition, according to a police report. A judge set his bond at $15,000 in the weapons case, and he was out on bond when he came to Missouri.
