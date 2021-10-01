 Skip to main content
Suspect in St. Louis triple shooting that left 2 women dead in custody, police say
Suspect in St. Louis triple shooting that left 2 women dead in custody, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police say a suspect in a September double homicide in a vacant home in the city's Fairground neighborhood is in custody on an unrelated charge. 

St. Louis police announced Friday that they will seek charges from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office against a 62-year-old man in the deaths of Patrice Wimbley, 31, of St. Louis, and Jamie Willard, 30, of Fenton.

The two women were killed and a 42-year-old woman was injured in a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in a vacant home in the 2900 block of Kossuth Avenue.

Police in Jennings arrested the suspect on an unrelated charge, according to St. Louis police.

 

