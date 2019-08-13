ST. LOUIS COUNTY • An 18-year-old man was charged Tuesday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in connection with several robberies and car dealership burglaries. The man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Monday following a police chase during which the suspect car slammed into a police patrol car.
Jawan Henderson, 18, of the 1300 block of Norchester Drive in north St. Louis County has been charged in connection with three armed robberies and two burglaries that occurred within the past month.
On July 19, Henderson allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and demanded her car keys and cell phone and then drove off in her car. On Aug. 6, Henderson allegedly approached a woman in her car, pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. He allegedly committed an almost identical crime the following day against a different woman. All three women identified Henderson in a lineup. Police did not provide locations or times for the armed robberies.
Henderson and the 16-year-old suspect are accused of breaking into Westport Auto on Page Avenue on Sunday, stealing several car key fobs and leaving the scene in a BMW valued at about $39,000. The burglary was captured on video surveillance.
Henderson and the 16-year-old suspect are also accused of breaking into the car showroom at Suntrup Automotive on Lindbergh Boulevard on Monday and taking several key fobs. The two allegedly drove off with three new Mustangs valued at about $31,000 each. Police say Henderson admitted that he'd stolen one of the Mustangs.
Henderson faces five counts of first-degree robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing $25,000 or more. He is being held without bond.
The 16-year-old boy has been referred to St. Louis County Family Courts.
The Monday chase began when police on patrol spotted a Kia Optima that they suspected was involved in a shooting on Monday morning. When the driver of the Optima refused to pull over, police began a chase around Halls Ferry and Chambers roads. The chase moved into north St. Louis, where police lost sight of the car until the suspect car crashed into a police patrol car. A police officer was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.