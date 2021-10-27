Suspect sought after car stolen with infant inside in Tower Grove area

ST. LOUIS — A mother's car was stolen in south St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon with her 4-month old baby boy inside, police said.

The 2006 gray Scion was stolen with the child inside about 1:25 p.m. around the intersection of Wyoming Street and South Grand Boulevard in the Tower Grove area, police said.

Police released a SARAA Alert, the St. Louis regional alert for missing children about 3 p.m., and the baby and vehicle were found about 3:20 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station at 1113 Salisbury Street in Hyde Park.

Police say they are searching for a suspect in the theft and released surveillance images of him Wednesday afternoon.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.