Suspect sought in fatal Bel-Ridge shooting

BEL-RIDGE — Police are seeking a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man Saturday morning in Bel-Ridge.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Ramona Avenue, just off Natural Bridge Road, police said. An area resident said he heard at least 10 gunshots from what sounded like two weapons.

Officers arrived to find a man dead in the front yard of a home. Police had not identified the victim, but say they are looking for a stocky man with dreadlocks, wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans. He was last seen driving south on Ramona Avenue in a newer-model, white four-door Buick.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477 or Bel-Ridge detectives at 636-529-8210.

