Suspect sought in St. Louis-area counties arrested after shootout, standoff in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Deputies investigating a crash ended up in a shootout with a suspect, leading to an eight-hour standoff that didn't end until 2 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Robert W. Taylor, 45, was being held without bail as of Thursday at Farmington Correctional Center on two charges each of assault of a special victim and armed criminal action as well as resisting a felony arrest.

The Farmington man also had multiple outstanding warrants for assault, domestic assault and stealing in Jefferson County, a separate parole violation in Missouri and an additional warrant in St. Clair County in the Metro East.

The incident began about 5 p.m. Wednesday, when St. Francois County Sheriff's deputies investigating a crash in Iron Mountain Lake approached a camper being used as a residence. As they drew near, the person in the camper began firing shots from multiple weapons through the camper walls, a statement from the sheriff's department said.

Deputies took cover and began shooting back. At some point, a Missouri Highway Patrol critical incident negotiator was brought to the scene, and for the next eight hours began talking with the man. Initial reports indicated children may have been in the camper, although authorities later learned that was false.

About 2 a.m., the man surrendered, and was treated and released from a hospital for a gunshot to the arm, the sheriff's department statement said. One deputy involved in the incident suffered minor injuries, but authorities did not provide details on how the deputy was hurt.

In addition to St. Francois County deputies, first responders from at least five other agencies along with highway patrol troopers and SWAT personnel assisted in the incident.

