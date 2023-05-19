ST. LOUIS — A suspect surrendered to police shortly after killing a 53-year-old man at a home in the Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis, authorities said.
Charles Murphy, 53, was gunned down just after 9 p.m. at his home in the 5000 block of Virginia Avenue. Murphy died at the scene.
A 25-year-old man was at the house when officers arrived and surrendered to them, police said.
Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.
