ST. LOUIS — A suspect surrendered to police shortly after killing a 53-year-old man at a home in the Dutchtown neighborhood in south St. Louis, authorities said.

Charles Murphy, 53, was gunned down just after 9 p.m. at his home in the 5000 block of Virginia Avenue. Murphy died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man was at the house when officers arrived and surrendered to them, police said.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

