Suspect turns himself in following deadly fight on highway with 68-year-old man
Suspect turns himself in following deadly fight on highway with 68-year-old man

WELDON SPRING — A Troy, Mo., man accused of second-degree murder following a fatal fight on a highway has turned himself in to authorities at a Missouri State Highway Patrol station.

Joshua O'Keefe, 39, of the 600 block of Wood Briar Drive, is being transported to St. Charles County Jail after turning himself in Wednesday at MHP Troop C Headquarters in Weldon Spring, according to MHP Trooper Dallas Thompson. 

Authorities say O'Keefe on Sunday fought with a man on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Highway K about 11:30 a.m.

Police say when they got to the scene, the victim was unconscious and in critical condition, and O'Keefe had already taken off. Witnesses provided a description of O'Keefe's vehicle, and police announced Tuesday they had located the vehicle and issued a warrant for O'Keefe's arrest. 

The victim, identified by family members as 68-year-old Ron Lawson, of Winfield, died at a hospital. 

Court records show bond for O'Keefe, who was a long criminal history including a robbery in St. Charles, was set at $100,000.

Sports