Suspect who allegedly shot at police in north St. Louis is charged

ST. LOUIS — A man police say shot at them when they were responding to a call last week was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree assault to a special victim.

Marc Taylor, 28, of the 4700 block of Kossuth Avenue, was also charged by the Circuit Attorney's Office with one count of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle and three counts of armed criminal action.

Before sunrise Thursday police responded to a call for shots fired near Marcus and Farlin avenues and found Taylor holding a rifle, authorities said. Two police officers got out of their patrol car and told Taylor to drop his weapon. Taylor allegedly fired at them, hitting the top of the patrol car. Police then fired back, hitting him in the torso.

Taylor ran onto Kossuth Avenue, where he collapsed and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He has since been released.

Police confiscated three guns from Taylor.

