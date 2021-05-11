Suspected car thief in Jennings forces woman at gunpoint to help him escape

JENNINGS — A gunman who bailed out of a stolen car Monday and tried to outrun police in Jennings forced a woman with a child in her car to give him a ride, authorities said.

Neither she nor the child was hurt. She dropped the gunman off in a neighborhood nearby and police are still searching for him.

St. Louis County police said the armed kidnapping occurred about 6 p.m. Monday outside an Aldi grocery store at 8445 Lucas and Hunt Road. The man apparently had been running from police investigating a stolen car.

Before the kidnapping, police had tried stopping a stolen vehicle about a mile away. Officers used a device to flatten tires on the stolen car, and it stopped near the Buzz Westfall Plaza on West Florissant Avenue in Jennings.

Three men in the car ran off. Police chased them and arrested two men, ages 19 and 23. The third man got away and police said he is the one who forced the woman to give him a ride.

Police released no additional information on the gunman.

