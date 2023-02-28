ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Tuesday arrested a suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown St. Louis one day earlier.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody hours after the shooting when he was spotted by an officer on patrol, police said in a news release Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators the suspect killed the man after a fight near the Shell gas station in the 700 block of North Tucker Boulevard.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the suspect because has not yet been charged. Police said they plan to apply for warrants for the man's arrest with St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Kimberly Gardner's office.

The victim has not been identified by police. He was found killed on the sidewalk shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in front of The Globe Building near Tucker and Convention Plaza. Maj. Ryan Cousins said after the shooting that the victim may have been unhoused and in his 40s.

The gunman ran from the scene, police said Tuesday. The officer who spotted him called for backup, who responded and arrested the suspected gunman while he entered the St. Louis Public Library on Olive Street, police said.

The suspect was arrested without incident and officers recovered a gun and bullet casing from him, police said.

On Tuesday a bystander video of the killing circulated online, despite social media companies including Twitter taking down several versions.

The video shows two men standing over the victim, who is sprawled on a curb on Tucker as vehicles drive by and at least one pedestrian walks past.

One of the men leaves the area while the other struggles to load a gun. The man loading the gun talks briefly on the phone, loads the gun, and shoots the victim one time in the head. The video ends with the video narrator saying, “He just (expletive) killed him!”

This report will be updated.