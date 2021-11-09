Suspected serial killer charged with two deaths in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS — City prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 25-year-old suspected serial killer with murdering two people and wounding another during a three-week shooting spree that resulted in six deaths across the state.

Authorities said Perez Deshay Reed, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, shot and killed a woman identified with the initials R.H. around 10:26 p.m. Sept. 16 in the back of a building at 4542 Adelaide Avenue. He then fatally shot Pamela Abercrombie, 49, of Spanish Lake, about a half-mile away roughly an hour later.

Police also said Reed shot Carey Ross, 24, of St. Louis, who was found dead just after noon Sept. 19 in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street. Ross had been shot in the head and body, likely about 12 hours earlier.

Reed is facing three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault in St. Louis Circuit Court.