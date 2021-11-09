Suspected serial killer charged with two deaths in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS — City prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 25-year-old suspected serial killer with murdering two people and wounding another during a three-week shooting spree that resulted in six deaths across the state.
Authorities said Perez Deshay Reed, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, shot and killed a woman identified with the initials R.H. around 10:26 p.m. Sept. 16 in the back of a building at 4542 Adelaide Avenue. He then fatally shot Pamela Abercrombie, 49, of Spanish Lake, about a half-mile away roughly an hour later.
Police also said Reed shot Carey Ross, 24, of St. Louis, who was found dead just after noon Sept. 19 in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street. Ross had been shot in the head and body, likely about 12 hours earlier.
Reed is facing three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault in St. Louis Circuit Court.
He is facing the same charges in St. Louis County, as well as a weapons charge in federal court. Prosecutors in Wyandotte County, Kansas said Monday they also planned to seek charges in connection with two killings there.
State and federal investigators said Reed used the same weapon in all six killings and shot most people in the head and arm or hand. Witnesses also noted his distinct physical characteristics, including a crescent moon-shaped tattoo on his forehead.
Reed is currently in federal custody and being held on a $2 million bail.
An attorney representing him in St. Louis Circuit Court could not immediately be reached for comment.
Post-dispatch reporter Joel Currier contributed to this report.