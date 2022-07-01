Suspected serial killer in St. Louis moved to jail in Kansas City to face murder charge

A suspected serial killer in the St. Louis area has been moved temporarily to a jail in Kansas City to face charges in a seventh murder.

Jackson County prosecutors allege Perez Deshay Reed shot and killed Stephon D. Johnson in November in Kansas City. They say Reed left Johnson’s body in a closet in Johnson’s Midtown apartment.

Reed, 26, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, is scheduled for an initial court appearance in a Kansas City courtroom at 1 p.m. Friday. Marshals moved Reed to the Kansas City jail on Thursday, federal court records say. Jail records show he is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Prosecutors charged him with the Jackson County crime after a witness recognized Reed's crescent tattoo on his forehead.

Reed already is charged with two murders in St. Louis County and two murders in St. Louis city in September. He also has been accused of the murders of a man and a woman in Kansas City, Kansas, in late October.

In the Jackson County case, Reed is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Police said when they found Johnson’s body, officers also found an empty cigarillo package that had Reed’s DNA on it.

In St. Louis County, Reed is charged in the shooting deaths of a 16-year-old runaway, Marnay Haynes, on Sept. 13 in unincorporated North County and Lester Robinson, 40, on Sept. 26 in Ferguson. Reed has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In St. Louis, he has been charged in the Sept. 16 murder of Pamela Abercrombie, 49, and the murder of Carey Ross, 24, who was found dead three days later. Reed's next court hearing in St. Louis is set for July 28.

Reed also has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony crime. David Bruns, who is Reed's attorney in the federal case, does not represent Reed in any of the state murder cases. Bruns said the murder cases would be handled first, before the federal gun case.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.