ST. LOUIS — The federal criminal case of a man accused of killing four people in the St. Louis area and two more in Kansas City, Kansas has been delayed by three months.

In a hearing in U.S. District Court in St. Louis held by Zoom Friday, David Bruns, a lawyer for Perez Deshay Reed said the person conducting a mental exam of Reed has not yet done so, and still has to review his "extensive" medical records.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Finlen said several hundred pages of medical records have been turned over to Reed's lawyers.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Bodenhausen set a status conference for June 3.

Reed has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of transporting a gun across state lines with the intent to commit a felony.

St. Louis charges accuse him of murdering Pamela Abercrombie, 49, on Sept. 16 and Carey Ross, 24, on Sept. 18 or 19.

St. Louis County charges say Reed murdered a 16-year-old runaway, Marnay Haynes, on Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated North County and Lester Robinson, 40, on Sept. 26 in Ferguson.

He has also been accused of the murders of a man and a woman in Kansas City, Kansas, in late October.

Referring to the state cases, Bodenhausen said, "The fact that he is getting a proper evaluation now will be beneficial to the other jurisdictions."

