Suspected shoplifter who hit police car in Eureka leads officers on high-speed chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A suspected shoplifter in Eureka whose getaway car hit a police vehicle Sunday night led officers from several agencies on a high-speed pursuit that ended in Northwoods.

Officers took two people into custody near Winchester and Crestland drives in Northwoods about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, about 40 minutes after the chase began. Police along the chase route successfully deflated the tires of the suspect's Chevrolet pickup truck.

Eureka police did not immediately provide an updates on its officer whose car apparently was struck by a suspected shoplifter. It wasn't immediately clear if the officer was in the car at the time. The Highway Patrol alerted surrounding agencies that the suspect was wanted for assault on a law enforcement officer, triggering the pursuit.

Police agencies joining at least part of the pursuit included Eureka, the Highway Patrol, Pine Lawn and St. Louis city.

The chase started before 9 p.m. in Eureka and covered more than 35 miles, with speeds on two interstates estimated at 90 mph.