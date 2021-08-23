Suspected shoplifters who hit police car in Eureka lead officers on high-speed chase

UPDATED with additional detail on men arrested
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Suspected shoplifters in Eureka who rammed a police car Sunday night led officers from several agencies on a high-speed chase that ended with arrests in Northwoods.
The Eureka officer sitting inside his patrol car when it was struck by the getaway vehicle had some wrist pain but overall escaped injury -- even after the same officer's car hit a hoverboard that flew out of the suspect's truck during the chase on Interstate 44.
The chase started before 9 p.m. in Eureka and covered more than 35 miles on two interstates, with speeds estimated at 90 mph.
Police along the chase route deflated the tires of the suspect's Chevrolet pickup truck, and officers arrested the men near Winchester and Crestland drives in Northwoods at 9:30 p.m.
Eureka police plan to seek charges Monday against the suspects, ages 31 and 59, said Eureka police Lt. Michael Werges.
The men stole a large television and a hoverboard from the Walmart at 131 Eureka Towne Center Drive, Werges said. A store employee called police about 8:50 p.m. Sunday and described the men and their pickup. Soon, police spotted them as they drove onto a dead-end road leading to a Catholic church, apparently mistaking it for the on-ramp to the highway, Werges said.
A Eureka policeman tried to block the road using his car, and the suspects' pickup accelerated and crashed into the passenger side, Werges said. The officer in the car was stunned at what happened and said his wrist hurt but did not end up seeking medical attention, Werges said. His damaged police car was still drivable and he continued with the pursuit.
Eureka police don't chase people for theft, Werges said, but did so in this case because of the officer being assaulted. The Highway Patrol alerted surrounding departments; police agencies joining at least part of the pursuit included Eureka, the Highway Patrol, Pine Lawn and St. Louis.
The fleeing pickup sped east on Interstate 44. Near Laclede Station Road, the pickup hit a median and the hoverboard flew out of the back of the truck bed. The officer's whose car already was damaged from being rammed hit the hoverboard and the patrol car was disabled, but other police cars kept chasing, Werges said.
The chase entered St. Louis and headed west on Interstate 70. The pickup left the highway and drove along Riverview Boulevard, Jennings Station Road and onto an I-70 outer road. It was about 9:30 p.m. at that point, and its tires were deflating. The chase ended about 10 minutes later in Northwoods when the pickup truck, riding on rims, crashed into a parked car.
Check back for updates.