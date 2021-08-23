Suspected shoplifters who hit police car in Eureka lead officers on high-speed chase

A Eureka policeman tried to block the road using his car, and the suspects' pickup accelerated and crashed into the passenger side, Werges said. The officer in the car was stunned at what happened and said his wrist hurt but did not end up seeking medical attention, Werges said. His damaged police car was still drivable and he continued with the pursuit.

Eureka police don't chase people for theft, Werges said, but did so in this case because of the officer being assaulted. The Highway Patrol alerted surrounding departments; police agencies joining at least part of the pursuit included Eureka, the Highway Patrol, Pine Lawn and St. Louis.

The fleeing pickup sped east on Interstate 44. Near Laclede Station Road, the pickup hit a median and the hoverboard flew out of the back of the truck bed. The officer's whose car already was damaged from being rammed hit the hoverboard and the patrol car was disabled, but other police cars kept chasing, Werges said.

The chase entered St. Louis and headed west on Interstate 70. The pickup left the highway and drove along Riverview Boulevard, Jennings Station Road and onto an I-70 outer road. It was about 9:30 p.m. at that point, and its tires were deflating. The chase ended about 10 minutes later in Northwoods when the pickup truck, riding on rims, crashed into a parked car.

