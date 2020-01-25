2 suspects in Barnhart double shooting arrested; third suspect at large, sheriff says

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Sheriff's deputies on Saturday arrested two men wanted in connection with a double shooting hours earlier at a home in Barnhart.

A man shot in the torso in the shooting about noon at a home in the 7000 block of Albermarle Court was at a hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. A second man at the home was grazed by a bullet.

Two men wanted in connection with the shooting were arrested by Saturday evening about nine miles south of the home, Bissell said. The men were taken into custody at a home near Highway Z and Jarvis Road. Police did not release the men's names, but said detectives plan to file criminal charges against them, Bissell said.

A third suspect, a woman, remained at large, he said.

The three suspects visited the home shortly before the shooting, Bissell said. At least one of the suspects contacted the men inside the home, he said. The three suspects allegedly fled the home in a vehicle shortly after the shooting.

"We’re working to learn what happened inside the home that led to the gunshots, Bissell said. "But we are confident this was not a random shooting."