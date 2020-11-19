Suspects in custody after shooting investigation leads to police chase in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three men are in police custody Thursday after a shooting call in unincorporated St. Louis County led to a police chase that ended in Ferguson.

Police were called just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday to the 1000 block of Dividend Park Drive, in unincorporated north St. Louis County, for a report of a shooting. There they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in critical condition, police say.

About eight miles away, an officer spotted a car at Lucas-Hunt and Halls Ferry roads that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle, and police say the car drove off when the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop.

The chase ended about 20 minutes later when the suspect's car crashed in the 3400 block of Pershall Road in Ferguson. All three men in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Further investigation showed the suspect's vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, had been reported stolen.

Police said there were no known injuries in the incident, and no other vehicles were damaged in the pursuit. Police say they found two firearms after the pursuit.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.