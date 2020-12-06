Suspects in Jennings robbery, crash face multiple charges, police say

JENNINGS — St. Louis County officials filed multiple criminal charges Sunday against two robbery suspects who crashed into a funeral procession while fleeing a police pursuit.
Diven Steed, 25, of St. Louis and Collis Lee, 25, of Moline Acres were each charged with robbery, assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest in connection with a robbery and crash Saturday morning in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road.
Police on Sunday also identified Steed as the fleeing suspect a police officer shot and wounded just after the crash.
The officer shot Steed when he ran from the car holding a semi-automatic rifle, police said. Steed was in stable condition Sunday at a hospital.
Steed and Lee walked into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store at 8945 Jennings Station Road shortly before 10 a.m. displaying guns and demanding money from two employees, according to police. Lee hit one of the employees in the head and face with a gun, and he and Steed forcibly took cash from the workers.
Lee drove the two men away from the store in a white Nissan sedan with stolen license plates, police said Sunday. Police officers responding to the burglary pursued the men in marked police vehicles with lights and sirens on.
Lee sped north on Jennings Station Road about one-tenth of a mile and failed to navigate a right turn onto Halls Ferry, crossing a concrete median and hitting the lead car in a funeral procession.
Both man ran from the crash, police said. Police caught Lee, who was found with two handguns, police said.
Steed ran from the crash with a semi-automatic rifle, police said. A police officer shot Steed, who was then taken into custody.
A video posted to social media appeared to show the collision, with two people running from the Nissan immediately afterward with police in pursuit.
One man in a green T-shirt runs onto the front yard of a home along the 9400 block of Halls Ferry and is quickly apprehended by a swarm of officers. The second suspect, dressed in dark clothing, stumbles onto an adjacent yard and falls as an armed officer descends on him.
The unidentified officer who shot the suspect is 36 years old, with nine years of experience, Granda said.
Lee is charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of fleeing arrest.
Steed is charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of fleeing arrest.
Both men were being held in custody with bail set at $300,000, police said.
