Suspects in Jennings robbery, crash face multiple charges, police say

Both man ran from the crash, police said. Police caught Lee, who was found with two handguns, police said.

Steed ran from the crash with a semi-automatic rifle, police said. A police officer shot Steed, who was then taken into custody.

A video posted to social media appeared to show the collision, with two people running from the Nissan immediately afterward with police in pursuit.

One man in a green T-shirt runs onto the front yard of a home along the 9400 block of Halls Ferry and is quickly apprehended by a swarm of officers. The second suspect, dressed in dark clothing, stumbles onto an adjacent yard and falls as an armed officer descends on him.

The unidentified officer who shot the suspect is 36 years old, with nine years of experience, Granda said.

Lee is charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of fleeing arrest.