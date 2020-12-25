 Skip to main content
Suspects shoot at St. Louis police officers Christmas afternoon
Crime scene tape
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers were fired on Friday afternoon as they attempted to investigate a vehicle in the city’s College Hill neighborhood.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Linton Avenue and Von Phul Street, near Interstate 70. Officers called it in at 2:23 p.m.

Police said suspects from the vehicle fired gunshots at the officers, who returned fire. The vehicle fled the scene, and no one was injured in the firefight, according to police.

No details were immediately available on the vehicle, or the suspects and the circumstances leading up to the exchange of gunfire.

