GRANITE CITY • Five suspects fired "a barrage of bullets" in a residential neighborhood this week and hit multiple houses, the top prosecutor here said on Wednesday.
"It was a miracle there wasn't any person hit by the rounds," Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said. "This was an insanely dangerous thing that happened here."
Before 3 a.m. on July 3, the suspects allegedly chased a victim from north St. Louis into Granite City, where the victim lives. Once the victim crashed his car near the intersection of 23rd and Benton streets, the five suspects fired numerous times, hitting the victim's car but not injuring the fleeing victim.
Madison County Judge Janet Heflin set bail for each suspect at $1.5 million. Gibbons explained on Wednesday that his office argued for a high bond amount based on the risk to human life created by the suspects' actions.
"They followed a person back here into a residential neighborhood and opened fire on a vehicle, and they didn't just hit the vehicle, they hit houses in the neighborhood and put all kinds of people at risk," Gibbons said. "It was so completely outrageous, and I think the judge recognized this was an event with the potential to cause really serious injury to human life.
"We want people to know that if they decide to come to Madison County to commit violent crimes, they're going to get a heavy dose of Madison County justice," Gibbons said. "We'll be looking for very heavy prison sentences in this case."
Facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and attempted murder are Steven L. Carson, 32, of the 2500 block of Dodier Street, St. Louis; Janautica F. Jackson, 23, of the 5500 block of Selber Court, St. Louis; Michael C. Smith, 28, of the 12000 block of Continental Drive, Spanish Lake; Anthony L. Stewart Jr., 21, of the 4000 block of Delor Street, St. Louis; and Donnell L. Robinson, 35, of the 1700 block of Hudson Road, St. Louis County.
The suspects are awaiting trial.