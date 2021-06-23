 Skip to main content
Suspects who failed in St. Louis carjacking attempt crash their car into tree while fleeing police
Suspects who failed in St. Louis carjacking attempt crash their car into tree while fleeing police

ST. LOUIS — A teenage suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday after a car carrying the boy and two others struck a tree moments after they attempted to steal a man's vehicle, police said.

The 34-year-old man told police that a teenager tried to rob him of his car at gunpoint about 1:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Pine Blvd. in St. Louis.

The man was able to drive away and he wasn't hurt, police said. Then he saw the suspects leave in a white sedan. 

Police officers a short time later saw the sedan being driven recklessly. Police tried to stop it but the sedan sped off and hit a tree in Fountain Park, about a mile north of West Pine, police said.

Three people ran from the damaged car. Police captured one of them, a 17-year-old boy. They are searching for the others. Police said they recovered two guns from the car.

