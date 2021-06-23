Suspects who failed in St. Louis carjacking attempt crash their car into tree while fleeing police

ST. LOUIS — A teenage suspect was taken into custody early Wednesday after a car carrying the boy and two others struck a tree moments after they attempted to steal a man's vehicle, police said.

The 34-year-old man told police that a teenager tried to rob him of his car at gunpoint about 1:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Pine Blvd. in St. Louis.

The man was able to drive away and he wasn't hurt, police said. Then he saw the suspects leave in a white sedan.

Police officers a short time later saw the sedan being driven recklessly. Police tried to stop it but the sedan sped off and hit a tree in Fountain Park, about a mile north of West Pine, police said.

Three people ran from the damaged car. Police captured one of them, a 17-year-old boy. They are searching for the others. Police said they recovered two guns from the car.