Suspicious death in south St. Louis County reclassified as homicide
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Investigators believe a man found dead in an apartment over the weekend was likely murdered, police said Monday.

The dead man has been identified as James Kwiatkowski, 62, of the 4000 block of Nottingham Estates Drive in south St. Louis County. Police now say that "significant physical injury" contributed to his death.

On Sunday just before 9 a.m. police responded to a call about smoke in an apartment on Nottingham Estates Drive. The building was evacuated and a small fire was put out in the apartment.

First responders found Kwiatkowski in the apartment where the smoke was coming from.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

