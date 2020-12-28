Suspicious death reclassified by St. Louis police as homicide

ST. LOUIS — Police investigators have reclassified a Christmas Day death as a homicide.

Police on Friday responded to North Florissant Avenue and Mallinckrodt Street for a call for a drug overdose and found a man in his 50s or 60s unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The following day the city's medical examiner notified police that the man died of gunshot wounds, officials said Monday. The death has been reclassified by investigators from a "noncriminal suspicious death" to a homicide.

The man who died has not been identified. Homicide detectives are investigating.

