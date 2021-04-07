'Suspicious sudden death' in Walnut Park East neighborhood now ruled a homicide

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a man pronounced dead after being found with puncture wounds Wednesday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.
Just before 9:30 a.m., police found Andrew Johnson, 20, in the 5000 block of Plover Avenue, where police say he lived. He was pronounced dead soon after.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anonymous tipsters can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
From staff reports
