Swansea dentist agrees to repay $719K after admitting to health care fraud

SWANSEA — A dentist from St. Louis who practiced in Swansea has pleaded guilty to three counts of health care fraud and agreed to repay $719,830, the U.S. Attorney's office said Friday.

Dr. Yun Sup Kim, 48, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois, prosecutors said.

Kim admitted submitting false bills for cavity fillings and surgical tooth extractions for patients from August 2014 through December 2017, prosecutors said. He falsely claimed to have filled cavities for more than 1,300 patients, over-billed for simple extractions and falsified dates of service to evade Medicaid billing rules, according to prosecutors.

Kim will lose his dental license in Illinois for at least three years as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors agreed to recommend three years of probation and no fine at Kim's sentencing in June.